Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Raised to $14.50

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

