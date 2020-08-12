Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 8,430 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 1.8% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 59,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

NYSE PLD traded down $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $100.51. 3,576,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,795. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.38. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

