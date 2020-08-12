Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,142 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 34,313 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $30,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,671,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $313,140,000 after acquiring an additional 117,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.99. 5,015,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,592,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,066.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $209.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,826,301.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 706,614 shares of company stock valued at $132,534,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

