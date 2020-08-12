Cambridge Trust Co. Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after buying an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded down $11.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.94 and a 200 day moving average of $194.82. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

