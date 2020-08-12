Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 767.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in ServiceNow by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. OTR Global cut ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

NOW traded down $17.32 on Wednesday, hitting $421.36. 1,639,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.94. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $454.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total value of $17,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,785,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,485 shares of company stock worth $48,388,493. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.