Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,179 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Catalent worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CTLT traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 908,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

