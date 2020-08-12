Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.41. 42,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,280. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

