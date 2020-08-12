CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CPCAY stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPCAY shares. CLSA downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

