Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $293,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,734,858 shares in the company, valued at $471,440,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,946,827 shares of company stock worth $125,519,783 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $66,194,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Moderna by 15.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after buying an additional 72,937 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Moderna by 19.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 434,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 72,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Moderna by 33.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 372,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after buying an additional 92,931 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

