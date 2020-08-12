Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Holdings Increased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,115 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Chart Industries worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 362,908 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,192,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,728,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.99. 353,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

