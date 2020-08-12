Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 1,600 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $59,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,478,890 shares of company stock worth $100,276,007 in the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,776. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

