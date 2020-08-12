Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 191,548 Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 191,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 4,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,920. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

