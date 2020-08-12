Chilton Investment Co. LLC Invests $1.27 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $1,089,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $593.45. 10,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,878. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $596.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

