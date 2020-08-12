Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $26.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,506.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,487.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,378.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

