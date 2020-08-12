Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 17,920 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,920 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of VMware by 9.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,858 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.78.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,395.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

