Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 503,366 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503,366 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230,902 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,520,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 110,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,212,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

