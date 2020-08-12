Chilton Investment Co. LLC Trims Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,353 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Nordstrom worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6,161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 61,180.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JWN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 72,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.