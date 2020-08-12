CIBC Upgrades Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) to Hold

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $0.69 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a report on Monday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from $0.40 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Painted Pony Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from $0.60 to $0.69 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDPYF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Painted Pony Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

