Clark Estates Inc. NY Acquires 15,000 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. FMC makes up about 2.9% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of FMC worth $16,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,001,000 after acquiring an additional 107,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,619,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.19. The company had a trading volume of 725,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,403. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average is $94.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

