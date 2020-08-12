Clark Estates Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.09% of Crane worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,968. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

