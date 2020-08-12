Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys 35,000 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,034,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,217.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,531,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,820 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,550,000 after acquiring an additional 690,894 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. 1,782,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,355. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.