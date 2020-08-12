Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura cut their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,140,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,806,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.