Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys Shares of 60,000 Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,000. Polaris Industries makes up approximately 1.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.10% of Polaris Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $451,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,643.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,639 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PII stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.26. 1,020,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $110.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -117.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

