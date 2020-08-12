Clark Estates Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.24% of Malibu Boats worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 122.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBUU traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,114. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

