Clark Estates Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,991. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

