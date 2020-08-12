Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $7.51 Million Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for about 1.3% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,325 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,745,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,820 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,747,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,606 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 7,978,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.38.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

