Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $2.69 Million in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Invesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 468.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 4,520,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

