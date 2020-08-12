Clark Estates Inc. NY Makes New Investment in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.30% of AZZ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 272.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 3,908.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 3,309.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AZZ by 41.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.83 per share, with a total value of $169,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,290 shares in the company, valued at $317,240.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $289,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,438.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.78. 151,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.39. AZZ Inc has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.08 million. AZZ had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

