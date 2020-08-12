Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases 3,800 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,576,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,935,000 after buying an additional 348,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after buying an additional 745,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,749,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,260,000 after buying an additional 284,524 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,879,000 after buying an additional 196,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,690,000 after buying an additional 625,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. 1,690,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,639. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

