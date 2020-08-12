Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases 56,000 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 127.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 20.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,486,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,897,619. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.88. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

