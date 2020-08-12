Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases New Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.24% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. 159,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

