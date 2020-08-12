Clark Estates Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BofA Securities raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. 6,786,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,721,434. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

