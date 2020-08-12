Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 6,200 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.65. 2,296,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,693. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

