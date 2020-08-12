Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes $2.47 Million Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Tripadvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 83,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 384,179 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 298,491 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 193,992 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRIP traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,958,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,974. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.