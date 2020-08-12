Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes Position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.20% of Atkore International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Atkore International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATKR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. 437,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.89. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 11,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $332,431.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,909.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 33,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $942,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

