Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.20% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,040,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 9,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $480,346.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,025.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,466 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.30. 286,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,663. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

