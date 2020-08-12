Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.16% of Edgewell Personal Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,076.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,001 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,633.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,346,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 514.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 801,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,082,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $12,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. 476,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

