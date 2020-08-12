Clark Estates Inc. NY Trims Stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Destinations accounts for 1.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.23% of Wyndham Destinations worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WYND. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at $3,811,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 76,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYND. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

NYSE WYND traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.52. 1,023,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

