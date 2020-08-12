Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 172.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $168.90. 3,124,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,295. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.31.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

