Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after buying an additional 3,032,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,987,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. The company has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.