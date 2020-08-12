Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $7.93 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.5% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.28. 3,773,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,407. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.86 and a 200 day moving average of $149.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

