Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,571 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.37% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 93.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 131,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,580 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 195.2% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 31,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

