CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Cut by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,438,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 281,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,453 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $168.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.71 and a 200-day moving average of $183.78.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

