CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNX Midstream Partners’ earnings. CNX Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Midstream Partners.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 14,783.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,202,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,141,000 after buying an additional 5,167,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 103.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,237,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after buying an additional 1,140,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $13,656,000. Oakview Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 33.7% in the first quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,299,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 327,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 96,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

CNXM traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 1,135,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $873.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.92%. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

