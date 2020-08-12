CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $10.92. CNX Resources shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 5,218,500 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,796,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

