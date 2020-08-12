Colony Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Colony Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties comprises 4.7% of Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.15. 759,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

