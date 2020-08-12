Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 44.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $468,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 7.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $138.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $158.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 222.98 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.48.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $325,172.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,130 shares of company stock worth $1,834,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

