Comerica Bank Buys 14,609 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of NeoGenomics worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 108.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.60 and a beta of 0.82.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $3,246,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,054,368.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Bonello sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $849,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,226.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,856 shares of company stock worth $7,711,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.