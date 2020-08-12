Comerica Bank Buys 3,423 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average is $121.67. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

