Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.19% of Rogers worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.59 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $157.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average is $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.65 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $47,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $32,174.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at $270,687.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.